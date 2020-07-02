Disasters 2.7.2020 06:55 pm

Citizen reporter
PICS: 50 Alexandra families lose shacks in ‘load reduction’ fire

Alexandra residents battle to contain a fire that broke out in an abandoned building and gutted 50 shacks, 2 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 30 of the shacks were inside the building, while 20 others were outside.

Fifty families in Alexandra have been left homeless after their shacks were gutted in a fire on Thursday.

Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they responded to the fire, inside an abandoned building in the township.

The fire that broke out in an abandoned building in Alexandra and gutted 50 shacks, 2 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

On their arrival, firefighters found 50 shacks on fire.

Maludzi said 30 of the shacks were inside the building while 20 others were outside.

The cause of fire is unknown and they are investigating.

However, residents told The Citizen the power was off due to load reduction in Johannesburg, and when the power returned, the fire started.

Alexandra residents battle to contain a fire that broke out in an abandoned building and gutted 50 shacks, 2 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

