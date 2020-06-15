Disasters 15.6.2020 01:37 pm

100 KwaMashu homes go down in flames

Citizen reporter
100 KwaMashu homes go down in flames

Image: Twitter / @KZN_EMS

Paramedics have treated four patients for minor injuries.

A fire has broken out at an informal settlement in KwaMashu A-Section, destroying approximately 100 residents in the process, confirmed the KwaZulu Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS).

The KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said upon arrival, paramedics treated four patients for minor injuries.

McKenzie said firefighters from eThekwini fire department also arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, which broke out around 12pm on Monday.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is going to be investigated,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 cases detected in KwaMashu and Inanda in Durban 2.4.2020
Cape Town shack fires claim five lives 26.12.2019
Seven dead, including two children, in horror KZN crash 21.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government City of Durban to spend R2m on formal suits for bodyguards

World China virus cluster grows as European borders reopen

Education Motshekga taken to court as pupils struggle

South Africa Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be releasing some important reports

Education Motshekga releases updated 2020 school calendar


today in print

Read Today's edition