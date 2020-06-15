100 KwaMashu homes go down in flames

A fire has broken out at an informal settlement in KwaMashu A-Section, destroying approximately 100 residents in the process, confirmed the KwaZulu Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS).

The KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said upon arrival, paramedics treated four patients for minor injuries.

McKenzie said firefighters from eThekwini fire department also arrived at the scene to put out the blaze, which broke out around 12pm on Monday.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is going to be investigated,” he said.

