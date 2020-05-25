Disasters 25.5.2020 03:18 pm

WATCH: Tshwane paraffin depot on fire

Noxolo Sibiya
WATCH: Tshwane paraffin depot on fire

The damage was estimated to be around R3 million.

A paraffin depot caught fire after one of its tanks reportedly exploded on Monday morning, PretoriaEast Rekord reports.

Tshwane emergency services personnel were called to the scene on the Old Bronkhorstspruit Road in Donkerhoek at 7am.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a paraffin tank of about 59,000 litres on fire, said emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

“According to the owner, the tank had only 7,000 litres of paraffin,” he said.

“Firefighters managed to save a 46,000-litre tank of paraffin, as well as a nearby structure.”

Mabaso said drums of paraffin with an estimated 1,000 litres also caught fire. An office block was completely destroyed by the fire.

“A 23,000-litre capacity tank, which was empty, was also damaged by the fire.”

The damage was estimated to be around R3 million.

He said the fire was contained and prevented from spreading to nearby piles of wood and neighbouring facilities.

Circumstances that led to the explosion and the fire are subject to investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC asks ConCourt to overturn decision on Tshwane council 21.5.2020
Tshwane homeless people’s lives change for the better 21.5.2020
Maile’s administrators trying to push Tshwane off a fiscal cliff – DA 19.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Brace for a cold Tuesday

Business Insight Level 3 is actually Level 2 in disguise, because sanity has finally prevailed

School No parent will be forced to send a child to school in level 3

Business News SA’s smokers are left fuming

Covid-19 Soup kitchens can no longer be policed or controlled, court says


today in print

Read Today's edition