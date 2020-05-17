Disasters 17.5.2020 06:35 pm

9-year-old boy killed on side of road after two cars collide, knocking him

News24 Wire
9-year-old boy killed on side of road after two cars collide, knocking him

File photo: ER24

It is understood that the two vehicles collided with each other at an intersection, sending one of the vehicles in the direction of the boy, who was near the side of the road.

A nine-year-old boy died after being knocked down by a vehicle which had spun uncontrollably following a collision with another car in Roodepoort on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said shortly after 12:00 their paramedics and other services arrived at the corner of Koeberg and Oranje Streets in Witpoortjie, where they found two vehicles had collided with each other.

“A nine-old-old boy was found near the side of the road with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could have been done for him and he was declared dead.

“It is understood that the two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection, sending one of the vehicles in the direction of the boy, who was near the side of the road. The two drivers of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries and transported to Life Flora Clinic for further care.

“The local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation. Parents of the boy were also on the scene,” Vermaak said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Five-year-old girl killed in Cape Town blaze, two adults badly burnt 14.5.2020
Uitenhage Provincial Hospital staff intensify protest over lack of Covid-19 PPE 12.5.2020
Body of stabbed teen boy found near graveyard in Port Elizabeth 12.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief

Business News How SA-linked super-rich have fared on Sunday Times 2020 Rich List

Covid-19 SA’s mass testing hits limits as virus spreads

Covid-19 Why SA needs to stop dithering and get to at least level 2 lockdown ASAP

Load Shedding Government in talks to avoid return of load shedding


today in print

Read Today's edition