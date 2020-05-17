9-year-old boy killed on side of road after two cars collide, knocking him

A nine-year-old boy died after being knocked down by a vehicle which had spun uncontrollably following a collision with another car in Roodepoort on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said shortly after 12:00 their paramedics and other services arrived at the corner of Koeberg and Oranje Streets in Witpoortjie, where they found two vehicles had collided with each other.

“A nine-old-old boy was found near the side of the road with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that could have been done for him and he was declared dead.

“It is understood that the two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection, sending one of the vehicles in the direction of the boy, who was near the side of the road. The two drivers of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries and transported to Life Flora Clinic for further care.

“The local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation. Parents of the boy were also on the scene,” Vermaak said.

