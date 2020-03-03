Forensic report in Enock Mpianzi’s death set for release

The Gauteng education department will on Wednesday release the forensic report into the death of Parktown Boys’ High School pupil Enock Mpianzi.

But according to the family’s legal representative, they have yet to meet and give their blessing.

The report, which was compiled by Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, was meant to be released two weeks ago. However, two hours before the release, the department said it had consulted Enock’s family and found that it would be “insensitive to release the report without their blessings”.

On Tuesday, the department announced it would release the report at the Johannesburg school on Wednesday at 18.00pm.

The family’s legal representative, Ian Levitt, was shocked by the move, saying according to them Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s team would present the report to the family on Wednesday during a consultation.

This after they had consulted with the family, who gave input into the report on Monday by narrating what they were told and what had transpired when they arrived on the scene.

“Our clients have not given their blessing for the report to be released because they have not even seen it. So, for the MEC to pre-empt that our clients would give blessings is totally wrong,” Levitt told News24.

“They should have met with our clients tomorrow and then made an announcement. To assume that my clients will give blessings, is extremely unfortunate.”

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, declined to comment.

Enock, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break lodge near Brits in North West on January, 15. He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned just hours after arriving at the camp.

