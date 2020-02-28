Little girl and baby boy among four killed in Cape Town fire

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services officials responded to numerous shacks which caught alight in Themba Crescent at 03:10, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

“The fire crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 04:00. However, upon clearing the debris the bodies of a man, woman, girl and baby boy was discovered,” he said.

“The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Service.”

On Monday, a child was killed in a shack fire in Driftsands.

His remains were found in debris created in Valangentabo Street.

A man had also been treated for slight injuries.

The day before, two people died in a fire in Wallacedene, which also destroyed 28 shacks in Mfeketo Street.

Due to strong winds, firefighters battled the blaze for two hours.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in one of the shacks after the fire was extinguished.

