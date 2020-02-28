Disasters 28.2.2020 12:29 pm

Battle to protect property as ‘huge mountain fire’ near Paarl spreads

News24 Wire
Battle to protect property as ‘huge mountain fire’ near Paarl spreads

File image: iStock

All resources have been deployed to stop the inferno burning in the Du Toitskloof Pass near Paarl, which has caused damage to houses and other property in the vicinity, the Cape Winelands District Municipality said on Friday.

Spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said the fire continued to burn out of control.

“Fuelled by very strong winds during the night, the fire has now spread into private properties situated between the old and new tunnels,” she confirmed.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday afternoon, and “good headway” had been made after aerial support was deployed to assist the ground teams, the municipality said.

The fire, however, had spread into higher inaccessible areas overnight.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the pass, as well as the Huguenot Tunnel, had been closed owing to the “huge mountain fire”.

The tunnel has since been reopened, but the pass remains closed until further notice, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Historic Duntreath home in Westcliff gutted by fire 28.2.2020
Cape Town boy dies in early morning shack fire 24.2.2020
Cape Town fire claims the lives of two men, a woman and child 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Business News Cosatu tells Mboweni to stay in his lane

Health Covid-19 not yet declared a notifiable disease in SA

World How Assange case highlights crime of psychological torture

Eish! WATCH: R2.89 increase in whisky, spirits has Mantashe sweating


today in print

Read Today's edition