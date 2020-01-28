Disasters 28.1.2020 09:57 pm

Principal removed from post after killing of pupil Laticia Jansen

News24 Wire
Laticia Jansen, who was raped before she was killed and her body burned. Picture: Twitter / @AgainstAbuse79

Patricia Peters will report to the district office from Wednesday, pending the finalisation of an investigation into Jansen’s horrific death.

The principal of the Graceland Education Centre, which murdered Grade 9 pupil Laticia Princes Jansen attended, has been moved to another post with immediate effect.

According to Gauteng basic education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, principal Patricia Peters was “precautionary removed from the school with immediate effect” and would report to the district office from Wednesday.

Her move to the new post is precautionary pending the finalisation of an investigation into Jansen’s horrific death.

She was found stabbed, raped and burnt to death last Wednesday. Jansen and some of her peers had allegedly been left behind by the school’s scholar transport earlier that day and had walked home.

Her body was found in a nearby bush in Elsburg, Germiston, two days later.

“We were informed that Laticia and a group of learners from Dukathole in Germiston were on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, left behind by the departmental scholar transport and unfortunately had to turn back home,” Mabona said.

“It seems Laticia was left behind by her peers while walking back home, apparently after complaining about a heavy school bag, which she was trying to fix. Accordingly, that was the last time she was seen by her peers.”

Jansen’s anxious grandmother reported her missing on Thursday.

When her grandmother reported to the school, it was confirmed to her that Laticia had been absent on the day she went missing.

Gauteng Basic Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi also terminated the scholar transportation the school used, which was accused of leaving pupils behind on the day Jansen went missing.

“A new scholar transport service provider has been appointed to transport learners to and from school effectively,” Mabona said.

