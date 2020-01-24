Laerskool Bekker drowning: Keamohetswe Seboko to be laid to rest in Soweto

Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko of Laerskool Bekker will be laid to rest on Saturday morning in Soweto, and Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to attend the service.

Seboko allegedly drowned in a hostel swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg on Wednesday, on the same day Enoch Mpianzi of Parktown Boys’ High drowned in a river.

The funeral is expected to take place between 09.00am and 11.30am at Eldo Crest Primary School, in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

The department has appointed a law firm, Ndobela Lamola Inc (Attorneys), to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and to report on the findings soon.

Police are also investigating.

On Friday morning, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Lesufi visited the Seboko and Mpianzi families to extend condolences and give updates regarding probes into the deaths of the teenagers.

“A death of one child, especially in our care, is a death too many. We are committed to guarantee the safety of learners in our care,” Lesufi said.

“Once findings are made, we will take the necessary steps required to remedy the situation.”

News24 previously reported that Seboko’s family believed that there may have been an element of bullying involved in his death after marks were found on his body.

“There are a lot of things that are questionable, but the school can’t give answers,” his aunt, Kgothatso Stayi, said.

Lesufi, during his visit at the family home last Sunday, vowed to expel school staff if they were found to have been negligent while looking after the pupils.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.