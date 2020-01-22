Disasters 22.1.2020 01:44 pm

WATCH: There should have been a headcount, Malema tells Mpianzi family

Citizen reporter
WATCH: There should have been a headcount, Malema tells Mpianzi family

The EFF CIC Julius Malema visits the family of Enoch Mpianzi, of Parktown Boys High, to convey condolences, 23 January 2020. Picture Tracy Lee Stark

The EFF leader visited the family on Wednesday morning to convey condolences.

There should have been a headcount on the pupil’s return from the activity, EFF leader Julius Malema told the family of Enock Mpianzi while visiting the family to pay his respects on Wednesday.

Malema stressed that Enock’s disappearance should have been identified “with immediate effect,” as there remained “no clarity as to why it took so long [to find him]”.

“The resort and school have neglected the school children. Someone needs to take responsibility.”

Mpianzi, one of the school’s new batch of grade 8 pupils at Parktown Boys’ High School, drowned during an orientation camp last Wednesday.

Mpianzi went missing after a raft was overturned in the Crocodile River. He was only reported missing the following day and his body discovered on Friday.

An expert in occupational health and safety industry, who asked to remain anonymous in order to protect his company, said the school’s principal was “ultimately accountable” for the tragedy as the children were under the care of him and the teachers.

Although investigations were ongoing, he said there remained a lot of variables that needed to be considered, including the management of potential risks and whether they were controlled or not.

Meanwhile, an organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) has called for the school’s principal Malcolm William to be suspended.

“Why, if a roll call was done immediately after the water activity, wasn’t anyone sent back to the river and a thorough search and rescue initiated?” asked WMACA director Miranda Jordan.

“It has been reported that the principal called the family to ask if Enoch had been on the trip. We are calling for the immediate suspension of the headmaster, pending the proper criminal investigation into the matter.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by Chisom Jenniffer Okoye)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nyati lodge says ‘excited and competitive’ children created a ‘dangerous situation’ 22.1.2020
NPO wants Parktown Boys principal suspended for ‘gross negligence’ 22.1.2020
LISTEN: Grade 8 Parktown Boys High pupil gives eyewitness account of what happened to Enock Mpianzi 22.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition