Washed-up body found after severe Centurion floods

Rorisang Kgosana
Residents of Mamelodi struggle through floodwaters, 9 December 2019. Picture: Jacques Nellis

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says another person was also electrocuted in Soshanguve but it has not yet been confirmed if it was a result of the wet weather. 

A body was found on Tuesday morning after being washed away during the severe Centurion floods yesterday, said cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma said another person was also electrocuted in Soshanguve but it was not yet confirmed if it was a result of the wet weather.

One child was also desperately looking for their missing mother.

The minister and Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile were speaking in Mamelodi on Tuesday where they visited hundreds of residents who lost their homes in Monday’s disastrous floods.

GALLERY: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane … and it’s not over yet

Over 500 displaced people were accommodated in various community halls and churches in Mamelodi as hundreds of shacks at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were swept away.

“Yesterday’s main activity was to rescue people… and taking those who were at risk of being drowned and washed away… but there are those who refused to move away as they wanted to protect their possessions. We will continue to monitor the situation as the rain is continuing,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said government would now assist with blankets, healthcare, and trying to relocate those who remained in the flooded areas.

At least 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi on Monday afternoon were rescued.

