Ndabeni-Abrahams’ slams journos for seeing her burning house as a photo op

Communications Minister Stella Ndebeni-Abrahams confirmed that her house in Mthatha, Eastern Cape was on fire on Sunday morning.

In a message on Facebook, she shared a picture of the blaze and took the opportunity to criticised members of the media who asked if they could take pictures.

“My house is burning and all they see is a story in it that they must be allowed to take pictures. God bless journalists,” she said sarcastically.

The minister did not, however, seem to see the house fire as too much of a setback, as she was back on Facebook about half an hour later to post about how she was about to “kick start” the ministerial executive season.

This, she added, will be part of a government technology program that is taking place from today until October 31, and aims at “achieving the economic growth through digital transformation and leveraging 4IR and beyond”.

DispatchLive reported that firefighters and community members had to rush to Ndabeni-Abrahams’ house to try and put the fire out, as the minister herself was on her way to a flight at the time.

No injuries were reported, and two fire trucks were on the scene.

“We are still here trying to put the fire out. Many things, including her furniture have burnt down. We do not know the cause of this fire yet,” said a man, who asked not to be named.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

