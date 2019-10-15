SuperSport building at DStv evacuated due to fire

A fire at MultiChoice’s offices and studio on Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg has caused the evacuation of a building.

The building is where some of SuperSport’s content for DStv is shot.

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire, saying that there were “no reports of injuries” so far.

“The SA fire department is on the scene,” he added.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed that they received a call at around 12.45pm, and dispatched two fire trucks, which arrived on the scene quickly. A third was sent at roughly 1:30pm.

“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze,” she said.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

