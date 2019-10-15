Disasters 15.10.2019 01:24 pm

SuperSport building at DStv evacuated due to fire

Citizen reporter
Firefighters put out a blaze at MultiChoice. Picture: Provided.

Firefighters are currently on the scene and no injuries have been reported so far.

A fire at MultiChoice’s offices and studio on Bram Fischer Drive in Randburg has caused the evacuation of a building.

The building is where some of SuperSport’s content for DStv is shot.

MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed the fire, saying that there were “no reports of injuries” so far.

“The SA fire department is on the scene,” he added.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed that they received a call at around 12.45pm, and dispatched two fire trucks, which arrived on the scene quickly. A third was sent at roughly 1:30pm.

“We are still not sure which side of the building the fire broke [out], but firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze,” she said.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

