Climate change fuelling wildfires in Limpopo

Limpopo Working on Fire (WoF) firefighters are working around the clock to save lives and protect the environment from the raging wildfires that are burning across the province.

WoF Soekmekaar firefighters were dispatched to the Voorspoed plantation on Monday by the department of agriculture forestry and fisheries to battle the raging fire that was destroying the plantation, reports Letaba Herald. Matema Gwangwa, spokesperson for WoF, said: “The fire is still burning and the cause is not yet known. WoF Molemole firefighters were also dispatched to assist the Soekmekaar team, with the second fire that started this morning at Voorspoed. “The fire is obstructing the view of the motorists and the pedestrians as it is burning near the main road that is close to the plantation.”

Firefighters are pleading with residents of Sekgosese, Soekmekaar, Voorspoed, and surrounding villages to be vigilant and cautious when driving through the roads that are affected.

“Our firefighters are working very hard battling the heatwaves, heat from the flames trying to save lives and protect the environment. Our strategy is to put out both fires before they reach the residential area.”

According to Gangwa, due to climate change, the weather patterns have changed.

“This is another element that hinders the productivity of our firefighters. The wind keeps on changing directions and the temperature is very high.

“However, our firefighters have been trained and skilled to endure such obstacles while on the fireline. We are pleading with the communities to be vigilant and to report all wildfires to the relevant authorities,” Gangwa concluded.

