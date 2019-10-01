Two children burn to death in Limpopo shack fire

Two children aged two and three died in a shack fire in Magau village outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Monday.

According to local ward councillor Mavhimbi Mashamba, the children were locked inside the shack when a fire broke out inside.

“It is uncertain how the fire started,” Mashamba told News24. “The mother was away at the time.”

Mashamba said he visited distraught community members well into Monday night.

A provincial police spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

In a separate incident, around 900 people were left homeless when a fire destroyed nearly 200 shacks in the Pomona informal settlement in Kempton Park, northeast of the Johannesburg CBD, on Monday night, News24 reported.

No deaths were reported.

Also on Monday, one person died in a shack fire at Happy Rest informal settlement in Nomzamo, Strand, in Cape Town.

The fire, which started after midnight, left 88 people homeless after their 47 homes were destroyed, GroundUp reported.

