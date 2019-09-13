Patients, staff evacuated as fire guts parts of Mitchells Plain Day Hospital

Patients and staff at the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital were evacuated on Friday morning after a fire broke out, said the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were still on the scene and had contained the fire to the theatre section.

Fire: Mitchells Plain Cape Town day hospital. pic.twitter.com/AIOG1B7cBN — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 13, 2019

He said he would provide more information once the fire had been extinguished and the area was deemed safe.

Photos showed that a section of the roof had been destroyed and many rooms were gutted.

BREAKING | Fire guts theatre section of Mitchells Plain day hospital https://t.co/kHm9z328vs — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 13, 2019

