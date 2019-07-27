Shack dwellers outside Tzaneen hit hard after devastating fire

Scores of people were left homeless after their shacks were gutted by fire at an informal settlement near Mokgoba village outside Modjadjiskloof on Thursday night, reports Letaba Herald.

The Mopani District Municipality Fire and Rescue Unit managed to put out the fire before it could spread to a nearby RDP settlement.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

“Eight shacks have been gutted and the victims will receive relief in a form of food parcels, tents and other basic amenities.

“Learners are among those who have lost their valuable items,” spokesperson for Mopani District Municipality Witness Tiva said.

