Cause of Lisbon Bank blaze remains a mystery six months after tragedy

Six months have passed since the fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg CBD claimed the lives of three firefighters, Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, Simphiwe Moropane, 28, and Khathutshelo Muedi, 37, and the cause of the blaze is still not known.

On Thursday, the Johannesburg Emergency services (EMS) said it was still investigating the cause of the fire at the 23-storey building, which housed three government departments.

Robert Mulaudzi, the spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, said investigations into the cause of the fire were near completion.

“The investigation report is not yet out at this stage but I am sure it will be released soon,” said Mulaudzi.

In March, the Gauteng provincial government released a statement saying the building was going to be demolished and the contractor was conducting investigations to determine the best and safest way of demolishing it.

It was reported that the building was only 20 percent compliant. Required compliance levels exceed 80 percent.

The date of demolition is yet to be announced as the preparations to demolish the Bank of Lisbon building were under way on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

