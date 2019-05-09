Disasters 9.5.2019 01:07 pm

KZN Pentecostal Church collapse death toll rises to 14

Erica Abrahams
The tragic scene of the Pentecostal Holiness wall collapse. Image: Zululand Observer

Another congregant succumbed to her injuries, after fighting for her life in ICU since the pre-Easter tragedy.

One of the 16 congregants injured during the Pentecostal Holiness Church in KwaZulu-Natal tragedy three weeks ago passed away on Wednesday, reports Zululand Observer.

On April 18, 13 people including a child, died after the front wall of the church outside Empangeni collapsed during the heavy storms that hit KZN.

The victim, who is from eSikhawini, had been fighting for her life in ICU since the pre-Easter tragedy.

The death toll from the church collapse is now 14. The name of the deceased will only be released once the next of kin have been informed.

