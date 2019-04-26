Durban floods damage estimated at nearly R660m

The eThekwini metro has estimated in an interim report that the damage from floods that hit the city this week could cost nearly R660 million to deal with.

A special executive committee meeting in the municipality on Friday said R658 million would need to be found to assist residents who’d lost their homes and to repair damages, including that affecting drains, stormwater pipes, electricity networks, human settlements and public facilities.

Some of the money would be spent on taking care of the displaced, with many families moved to community halls for temporary shelter.

Nearly 70 people died in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of the flooding.

