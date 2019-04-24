Call for help following Durban, Port St Johns floods

A non-profit organisation, Country Duty, has called for assistance for those affected by the recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal including Durban and in the Eastern Cape, particularly Port St Johns on the Wild Coast.

The Country Duty team has released, through the organisation’s founder, lawyer Tumi Sole, both a list of nationwide drop off points and banking details for those wishing to assist victims of the flooding.

More detail is provided in the tweets below on where drop off points can be found. There are points in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, as well as in Durban and Port St Johns.

A list of items needed by those affected by the floods is also provided in the tweets below.

The #CountryDuty team appealing for assistance towards the recent floods that affected Durban and Port St Johns. Drop off details are in the thread and banking details as an alternative are below: — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

UCT, SRC Offices (Upper Campus)

Times: Thursday (25/04/2019) and Friday (26/04/2019) 10am – 5pm.

Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/GLBrf80ndp — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

UNISA SRC Office, Sunnyside, Pretoria. Times: Monday to Sunday 9am – 8pm Contact Thembeka on damant@unisa.ac.za or 065 977 2203 pic.twitter.com/ZgviPYcguM — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019

Fresh Yumm4 5 Star Junction, Office A13, corner Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street. Honeydew, 2040 Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. For Saturday, call the below to make arrangements.

Contact: mandla@fresh-corp.co.za or pearl@fresh-corp.co.za or 0104427154 or 0799468557 pic.twitter.com/2BIocZfhzd — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Romans Pizza Laudium, 254 Tangerine Street, Laudium

Times: 11:00 – 20:00

Contact Annah or Mable pic.twitter.com/37NSg16lmI — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Port St Johns

158 Main Road, Port St Johns

Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm.

Contact: Mandlakazi on 082 398 8457 pic.twitter.com/LLCUuvloSd — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Bossa Café, Buhrein Estate

Times: Saturday (27/04/2019) 10am – 6pm and Sunday (28/04/2019) 8am – 12pm.

Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/qJNsjbkoYu — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

SAA Cargo Complex, Boeing Street, Walmer.

Time: Monday to Friday 6am – 9pm.

Contact Thandi prior to arrival on 078 221 5531. pic.twitter.com/UUeR2wueHs — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Mangosuthu University of Technology, 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Department of Marketing and Communications: Mbali Mkhize, Senior Director MarComms

Times: Monday to Friday 8am – 4pm

Contact: Nontokozo 0319077347/8 or Nganele 0319077217 pic.twitter.com/CjUhFoVu6M — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Durban Town Hall, Anton Lembede St, Durban Central.

Times: Monday to Sunday 2pm to 6pm.

Contact: Nosipho on 078 239 8200 or Xoliswa on 084 020 0449 pic.twitter.com/lPj8y2LkzT — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

It was reported on Wednesday morning that the flood death toll from a severe storm that has lashed KwaZulu-Natal has risen to at least 51, according to the provincial government, though the number is set to climb as more bodies are still being recovered.

The province’s local government department said on Wednesday morning that five people were still unaccounted for.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has travelled to the province to visit affected areas.

A severe rainstorm hit the eThekwini (Durban) area on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, with devastation also being recorded on the South Coast.

Roads were flooded and washed away, traffic severely disrupted, numerous accidents were reported and several schools and businesses closed for safety reasons.

In Port St Johns, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to help with rescue and evacuation following severe flooding which has reportedly displaced hundreds of people, EWN reported on Wednesday morning.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, ANA)

