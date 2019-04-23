Disasters 23.4.2019 10:24 am

WATCH: Weather sees house collapse, road wash away in KwaZulu-Natal

Holly Konig
Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.

Occupants of a house that collapsed in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, have been safely evacuated.

Disaster weather apparent in KwaZulu-Natal last night and this morning (Tuesday, April 23) has seen a house collapse in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, South Coast Sun reports.

An unknown number of occupants were trapped within the house but have been safely evacuated.

Supplied video of the collapsed building:

ER24’s Jannes Prinsloo confirmed at 7.45am that emergency services had been dispatched and are on scene. While the number of occupants in the home is unknown, one person with serious injuries has been treated has been transported to hospital.

Kingsway High School paramedic, Chris Botha said: “We treated one elderly man that sustained severe head and spinal injuries. Walls were collapsing around us but we managed to stabilise him on a spinal board before transporting him to hospital. Rockview Road is collapsing, half of it is already gone.”

Picture: Chris Botha.

Picture: Chris Botha.

Picture: Chris Botha.

