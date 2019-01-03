One killed‚ two injured in Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay fires

One person was killed and two seriously injured on Thursday in the Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay blaze.

The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association said in a statement: “With huge regret we have to report the loss of a life during the early hours of this morning. Our sincere condolences to the family. Cause of the fatality is currently unknown, SAPS and forensic services investigating.

“We request the public to keep the communities of Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and surrounding rural area in their thoughts, it was a traumatic night full of uncertainty.



“Warnings and evacuations were done though-out the early hours of this morning whilst fire fighters brave high mountains and waves of fire. This was anticipated however the wind conditions were so adverse that avoiding the worst case scenarios were not preventable.”



Firefighters in the Western Cape were battling veld and mountain fires between Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay on Thursday morning. Residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The province’s traffic chief Kenny Africa said the R44 between Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay was closed for now.

Nightmare unfolding in our beloved Pringle Bay as fire caused by NYE flare now burns out of control, fueled by gale force winds. Heading into town and residents told to evacuate. Praying for everyone’s safety and that our home can be saved. ???? pic.twitter.com/9rhN6mqC5M — Mariette dT-Helmbold (@MariettedTH) January 3, 2019

People have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the fire that has engulfed the area,

Western Cape – TRAVEL ALERT: R44 Route: ROAD CLOSED between Bettys Bay and Rooiels due to a large fire at Pringle Bay – motorists from Hermanus are advised to use the N2 and go over Sir Lowrys Pass — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 3, 2019

Western Cape – R44 Route: (Update): ROAD CLOSED between Rooiels and Bettys Bay due to a fire at Pringle Bay – use N2 via Sir Lowrys Pass pic.twitter.com/EYx15Mwcz9 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 3, 2019

Western Cape – R44 Route: ROAD CLOSED to through traffic between Betty's Bay and Gordon's Bay #PringleBayFire pic.twitter.com/MQtIMvwaqe — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 3, 2019

3am watched that fire raging across to Pringle Bay – woke up to news of at least one fatality overnight. I hope they catch whoever fired that flare and lock him up for manslaughter ????#bettysbay #overbergfire — Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) January 3, 2019

#BettysBayFire spreaded to Pringle Bay already. Wind kept it away from my house, but still lots of flames. pic.twitter.com/x2DcLjkM5V — Rene Nel (@diverene) January 3, 2019

