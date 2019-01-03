 
Disasters 3.1.2019 10:00 am

One killed‚ two injured in Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay fires

Citizen reporter
Picture: Rene Nel on Twitter

One person was killed and two seriously injured on Thursday in the Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay blaze.

The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association said in a statement: “With huge regret we have to report the loss of a life during the early hours of this morning. Our sincere condolences to the family. Cause of the fatality is currently unknown, SAPS and forensic services investigating.

“We request the public to keep the communities of Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and surrounding rural area in their thoughts, it was a traumatic night full of uncertainty.

“Warnings and evacuations were done though-out the early hours of this morning whilst fire fighters brave high mountains and waves of fire. This was anticipated however the wind conditions were so adverse that avoiding the worst case scenarios were not preventable.”

Firefighters in the Western Cape were battling veld and mountain fires between Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay on Thursday morning. Residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The province’s traffic chief Kenny Africa said the R44 between Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay was closed for now.

People have taken to social media to share videos and pictures of the fire that has engulfed the area,

