Flooding ‘traps tourists’ at Mpumalanga resort

Torrential rain and flooding in Mpumalanga have trapped tourists at the Badplaas Forever Resort, according to notices coming in Twitter.

FOREVER RESORTS : BADPLAAS. MP. PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY TRAPPED IN RESORT BY FLOOD WATERS. pic.twitter.com/HX10xhmxwt — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 28, 2018

A post at 15:46pm also shows a raging river at Badplaas.

Another Twitter user at the resort said there was major damage due to the flooding, but this could not yet be confirmed. However, what is clear from the posted videos is that water has been streaming through the resort’s grounds.

This as the SA Weather Service warned of heavy rainfall over Gauteng and Mpumalanga this afternoon and into tonight.

A resident of Vereeniging reported that 11mm of rain had fallen by 2pm, and that it was still raining.

This is a developing story.

