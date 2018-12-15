Storm hits Sun City, people evacuated

Social media has been abuzz with several videos of flooding at the Sun City resort emerging on Saturday.

The videos show uncontrollable water leaking from roofs. People can be seen walking carefully past the wet floors, with some apparently having leaks in their rooms.

The resort issued a statement that said the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas were hit by the storm on Saturday, causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

“We can confirm that Sun City Resort was affected by the storm and the resultant flash floods causing substantial damage to hotel rooms as well as the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct.

“Day visitors were immediately evacuated and bused away from badly affected areas. The resorts emergency services are on the ground and continuing to asses the extent of the damage.”

Contingency plans were in place to deal with mop-up operations to affected damaged hotel rooms and public areas.

“Guests whose accommodation was affected and are able to return home have been requested to do so. We will continue to update as more information is available.”

Activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a flooded corridor.

Reports of a massive storm at #SunCity. Video as received pic.twitter.com/SO0uilTLRQ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 15, 2018

This appeared to have spoilt some holidaymakers’ plans.

#SunCity….Brought the family for a weekend break and we’re having the worst time. This is not the kind of experience one expects from such an establishment. pic.twitter.com/xmvd2CnQE5 — Sifiso Khumalo (@sifiso2) December 15, 2018

My brother is as #Suncity and sent this video now. The the cabanas are flooded???????????? @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/hII7kQymyi — My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018

#SunCity is falling apart right in front of our eyes … that piece of ceiling fell and someone was going down the escalators… pic.twitter.com/3YegjfSoDV — Thembi Khumalo (@tpm1404) December 15, 2018

Guys #Suncity has been beaten by the storm. My brother's sending me pics from there ???????? pic.twitter.com/5XUpHPqXrw — My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018

SUN CITY HIT BY SEVERE HAIL STORM & FLOODING pic.twitter.com/mzvGe7xISd — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 15, 2018

One of the Worst Hail Storms in Sun City. Looked like snow…. pic.twitter.com/LDIpiBJIgR — Kenny Moodley (@KENNYM_ZN) December 15, 2018

Haelstorm in Sun City ???? pic.twitter.com/aC2GWFXRjV — The Legal Boutique (@_SALegalAttire) December 15, 2018

