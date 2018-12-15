; Storm hits Sun City, people evacuated – The Citizen
 
Disasters 15.12.2018 08:13 pm

Storm hits Sun City, people evacuated

Gopolang Chawane
Sun City. Image: Kenny Moodley/Twitter

Sun City. Image: Kenny Moodley/Twitter

Pictures and videos of damage are circulating on social media after a storm hit Sun City.

Social media has been abuzz with several videos of flooding at the Sun City resort emerging on Saturday.

The videos show uncontrollable water leaking from roofs. People can be seen walking carefully past the wet floors, with some apparently having leaks in their rooms.

The resort issued a statement that said the North West region of the Pilanesberg and surrounding areas were hit by the storm on Saturday, causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

“We can confirm that Sun City Resort was affected by the storm and the resultant flash floods causing substantial damage to hotel rooms as well as the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct.

“Day visitors were immediately evacuated and bused away from badly affected areas.  The resorts emergency services are on the ground and continuing to asses the extent of the damage.”

Contingency plans were in place to deal with mop-up operations to affected damaged hotel rooms and public areas.

“Guests whose accommodation was affected and are able to return home have been requested to do so. We will continue to update as more information is available.”

Activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a flooded corridor.

This appeared to have spoilt some holidaymakers’ plans.

