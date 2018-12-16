PICS, VIDEO: Sun City picks up the pieces after storm, partly reopened

Both the Gary Player Golf Course (GPGC) and the Lost City Golf Course (LCGC) at Sun City Resort in the North West were closed for urgent repairs repairs on Sunday following the severe hail storm at the resort earlier this weekend, resort management said.

The GPGC was the worst affected and would also need to be closed on Monday. Emergency crew were working overtime to get the LCGC up and running by Monday, a statement said.

The pump house at GPGC was completely flooded up to roof height, damaging pumps and the main DB boards. The bridge on the fourth hole was washed away and greens had small indentations due to the hail, but would recover in the next few days.

Earlier on Sunday, chief operating officer Thabo Mosololi said certain sections of Sun City Resort would be open on Sunday for day visitors and hotel guests. “Sun City can confirm that Sun Central and the Valley of the Waves will be open today [Sunday] for day visitors and hotel guests,” he said.

In a statement earlier, Mosololi said the situation at the resort was under control and mopping up operations were under way. “Sun City Resort can confirm that a freak hail storm which hit the North West region of the Pilansberg and surrounding areas around 4.30pm yesterday [Saturday] afternoon has caused damage to buildings and vehicles. The resort can confirm that the situation is… under control,” he said.

Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct and in ground floor hotel rooms. Visitors intending to travel to Sun City were advised to first check with the respective hotels they were booked in to before travelling to the resort.

By midnight on Saturday, the estimated number of rooms affected included 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club, and 20 at The Palace, Mosololi said.

Day visitors were immediately evacuated from Sun Central and Sun Welcome Centre which sustained most of the storm damage, and they were bused back to their vehicles at the main car park.

“The resort’s emergency services are on the ground and are continuing to assess the extent of the damage. Contingency plans are in place, and mop up operations are under way in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible.”

Guests whose accommodation was affected were being provided with alternative options. Some guests opted to leave the resort to return home. New visitors arriving at the resort were being advised to return home.

“Two people sustained injuries from slipping on wet floors. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals,” Mosololi said.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video of a flooded corridor.

Reports of a massive storm at #SunCity. Video as received pic.twitter.com/SO0uilTLRQ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 15, 2018

This appeared to have spoilt some holidaymakers’ plans.

#SunCity….Brought the family for a weekend break and we’re having the worst time. This is not the kind of experience one expects from such an establishment. pic.twitter.com/xmvd2CnQE5 — Sifiso Khumalo (@sifiso2) December 15, 2018

My brother is as #Suncity and sent this video now. The the cabanas are flooded???????????? @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/hII7kQymyi — My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018

#SunCity is falling apart right in front of our eyes … that piece of ceiling fell and someone was going down the escalators… pic.twitter.com/3YegjfSoDV — Thembi Khumalo (@tpm1404) December 15, 2018

Guys #Suncity has been beaten by the storm. My brother's sending me pics from there ???????? pic.twitter.com/5XUpHPqXrw — My Eye on the World (@Namritha_) December 15, 2018

SUN CITY HIT BY SEVERE HAIL STORM & FLOODING pic.twitter.com/mzvGe7xISd — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 15, 2018

One of the Worst Hail Storms in Sun City. Looked like snow…. pic.twitter.com/LDIpiBJIgR — Kenny Moodley (@KENNYM_ZN) December 15, 2018

Haelstorm in Sun City ???? pic.twitter.com/aC2GWFXRjV — The Legal Boutique (@_SALegalAttire) December 15, 2018

