WATCH: Heavy rain batters Mpumalanga houses

Mpumalanga residents were left with damaged and roofless properties on Saturday after heavy rains swept through parts of Nkomazi and surrounding areas in Mbombela, reports Mpumalanga News.
A popular hangout in Kabokweni called Cargo Lounge was also left roofless and damaged.
The Nkomazi Local Municipality reported that Driekoppies, Middleplaas, Mogogeni and Schoemansdal were the most affected areas.
Last Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy in Louisville died after a brick wall collapsed onto him when a hailstorm battered the area, leaving 25 houses damaged.
See pictures of the storm and aftermath:
