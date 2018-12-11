 
WATCH: Heavy rain batters Mpumalanga houses

Jabulane Khumalo
Mpumalanga residents were left with damaged and roofless properties on Saturday after heavy rains swept through parts of Nkomazi and surrounding areas in Mbombela, reports Mpumalanga News.

A popular hangout in Kabokweni called Cargo Lounge was also left roofless and damaged.

The Nkomazi Local Municipality reported that Driekoppies, Middleplaas, Mogogeni and Schoemansdal were the most affected areas.

Last Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy in Louisville died after a brick wall collapsed onto him when a hailstorm battered the area, leaving 25 houses damaged.

See pictures of the storm and aftermath:

During the hailstorm.

A corrugated iron roof is blown off in the storm.

Damaged house in Nkomazi.

Residents inside a house whose roof was blown off.

One of the houses in Nkomazi.

Cargo Lounge’s damaged roof.

