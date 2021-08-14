Marizka Coetzer
More than 350 firearms stolen or lost in Gauteng in four years

In 2019-20, 94 police firearms were reported missing, while to date, 84 firearms have been reported missing for 2020-21. The stolen and lost firearms consist of 9mm pistols, R5 rifles and a shotgun.

Florida police officers, community policing forum, neighbourhood watch members and a private security team up for a joint disruptive operation recently. The suspect, sitting,is arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed gun, phenduka machines and other illegal mining equipment. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
In just four years, from 2018 to 2021, hundreds of firearms, including assault rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition have been stolen or lost by the police in Gauteng. Kobus Hoffman from Freedom Front Plus recently compiled a report of the stolen and lost firearms and ammunition. In this period, more than 350 firearms disappeared. These belonged to the SA Police Service (Saps), as well as the Metro Police Departments in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. Yet there were just 50 disciplinary hearing convictions in connection with the loss or theft of weapons, with just on member being suspended and...

