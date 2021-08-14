More than 350 firearms stolen or lost in Gauteng in four years

In 2019-20, 94 police firearms were reported missing, while to date, 84 firearms have been reported missing for 2020-21. The stolen and lost firearms consist of 9mm pistols, R5 rifles and a shotgun.
Florida police officers, community policing forum, neighbourhood watch members and a private security
team up for a joint disruptive operation recently. The suspect, sitting,is arrested for being in possession of
an unlicensed gun, phenduka machines and other illegal mining equipment. Picture: Nigel Sibanda