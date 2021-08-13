German couple sentenced for murder of fellow German national in Eastern Cape

Citizen reporter

Two German nationals, Jens Leunberg, 42, and Kristina Adler, 44, have been sentenced to 25 and 10 years in prison, respectively, for fraud and the murder of fellow German national, Claus Schroeder.

Judge Thembekile Malusi of the High Court of South Africa: Eastern Cape Division, Port Elizabeth found the couple guilty of the crimes in March 2021.

The two were arrested in July 2011 and the trial commenced in March 2015.

According to the NPA, Leunberg and Adler first visited South Africa in May 2007 for holidays. In 2008, they again visited the country on fraudulent business and spousal visas.

Adler and Leunberg, who have two children together, met a married couple, Claus and Tanja Schroeder, in Jeffreys Bay in 2007.

Adler and Leunberg then indicated to the Schroeders that they were interested in purchasing a farm in the Jeffreys Bay area. The Schroeders then saw this as an opportunity to sell their farm, Owvanuk in Thornhill, in the district of Hankey.

“On 18 October 2007, a memorandum of an agreement for purchase and sale was drawn up between Thornhill Ubuntu Tourism Activities CC, the purchaser, represented by Adler, and DTTC Investments CC, the seller, represented by Tanja, for the sale of the farm for R8,5 million. The purchaser undertook to furnish the seller with proof that they had obtained a loan by 15 November 2007. The purchaser further undertook to pay the seller R13 000 per month as occupational rent for the farm from 15 January 2008 until the farm had been transferred into the name of the purchasers,” said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

“Adler furnished Tanja with a document from ING Bank, Germany, dated 13 November 2007 which purported to be an approved bank guarantee for the amount of R8.5 million for the purchase of the farm, a document which was fraudulent as the purchaser never obtained a loan of R8.5 milion from any bank. Induced by the misrepresentations, the Schroeders granted Leunberg and Adler occupation of Owvanuk farm on 15 January 2008.”

Over a year after the sale agreement was signed, Schroeder visited the farm as he was concerned that the R8.8 million had not been transferred.

Leunberg instead, under the false pretence that his vehicle had been stuck in the kloof, lured Schroeder to the kloof and killed him.

Though Claus Schroeder’s body was never found, witnesses stated that they saw Leunberg emerge from the bushes with blood on his clothes.

The couple was found guilty in March this year.

During the sentencing, Judge Malusi said that there were substantial and compelling circumstances in this case for the court to part from the minimum sentence provisions.

Factors which were considered in Adler’s case were her ill-health, the welfare of her two young children who were separated from their parents at the age of three and five years and the extended period she had been awaiting trial.

Leunberg, on the other hand, had been in custody for ten years awaiting trial.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde