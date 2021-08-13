Crime
Crime
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
13 Aug 2021
4:17 pm

Inmate charged for murder of Leeuwkop prison official

Siyanda Ndlovu

Details surrounding the murder were still sketchy and are part of the police investigation.

Murder at Leeuwkop prison.Picture: iStock

An inmate has been charged for the murder of a official at the Leeuwkop correctional centre in Tshwane, the department of justice and correctional Services confirmed on Friday in a statement.

Eunice Moloko died on Tuesday while on duty at Leeuwkop’s Covid-19 isolation site.

Her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

Details surrounding the murder were still sketchy and are part of the police investigation.

The department announced the arrest on Friday following a visit at the facility by the Deputy Minister Nkosi Holomisa.

ALSO READ: Video of inmates assaulting official ‘all an act’, says DCS

He described Moloko’s brutal murder as a sad incident, especially in the month when the country was celebrating women.

He also said that the tragic incident sent shockwaves in the department. He commended the investigators for a good job that led to a suspect’s arrest.

While investigations continue, Holomisa said that they were also looking at the facility’s management to understand if there was any case of negligence from their side.

“Should investigations reveal that there was negligence on the part of management in the centre, the department will not hesitate to take tough action against anyone implicated,” said Holomisa.

Moloko had been working at correctional services for 23 years. Holomisa described her death as disheartening considering her experience and “dedication to the rehabilitation of criminals, which is a difficult task.”

ALSO READ: Prisoners livid over delayed parole due to being ignored by dept

“It is saddening to lose a person of this calibre who was immensely contributing towards creating safer communities in the country,” said Holomisa.

“Investigations must continue so that no stone is left unturned in establishing facts that led to her death so that the alleged perpetrator of this gruesome deed can face the full might of the law and this will send a strong message that those who attack and kill our correctional officials will face the harshest punishment.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Ex-prisons boss asks for postponement in Bosasa corruption case
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

CRIME

KZN brothers arrested for killing woman they accused of witchcraft
5 days ago
5 days ago

CRIME

Police investigating assault of six-year-old child, murdered teen in EC
6 days ago
6 days ago

BREAKING NEWS

Former President Jacob Zuma hospitalised
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

COURTS

Ex-prisons boss asks for postponement in Bosasa corruption case
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

CRIME

KZN brothers arrested for killing woman they accused of witchcraft
5 days ago
5 days ago

CRIME

Police investigating assault of six-year-old child, murdered teen in EC
6 days ago
6 days ago

BREAKING NEWS

Former President Jacob Zuma hospitalised
1 week ago
1 week ago