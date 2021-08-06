NW man who raped teen gets three life terms behind bars

Citizen Reporter

The High Court in North West on Friday handed down three life terms to a 24-year-old man who who raped a 19-year- old pregnant teenager.

Pogiso Daniel Modiboa was facing charges for robbery, two charges for rape, and one charge for murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Madiboa went to the house of Oupa Ndarala, 68, at Tlhabologang location in Coligny and hit him with a knob-kierie on the forehead until he fell down back in June 2019.

“He then stole the old man’s bicycle and radio before fleeing the scene,” reads the statement by the NPA.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested over Northern Cape police station robbery

It said that along the way, Modiboa spotted Ndarala’s sister who was standing on a hiking spot on her way to town.

“He dragged her to the nearby bushes, raped her and hit her with a big rock on the head before fleeing the scene. She died on the scene from head injuries.”

While on bail, the NPA said that Modiboa was arrested after he was identified by Ndarala’s sister but the matter was provisionally withdrawn from the court for further investigations.

While investigations were going on, it is said that Modiboa spotted the 19-year-old girl who was 8 months pregnant leaving a tavern in Tlhabologang location.

“He dragged her to his house and raped her twice. She managed to escape and reported the matter to the police, who later arrested him,” reads the statement from the NPA.

It said that he pleaded guilty to all charges.

READ AGAIN: Rural police stations are ‘sitting ducks’ for weapons thieves

“He was sentenced to 15 years for robbery, life imprisonment for raping Ndarala’s sister, life imprisonment for murdering her and life imprisonment for the rape of a 19-year-old pregnant woman. The court also declared him unfit to posses a firearm.”

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Sekhaolelo-Makhari welcomed the sentence meted against the accused and commends Advocate Kalakgosi for a successful.