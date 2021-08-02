WC education dept slams ‘self-sabotage’ after 38 schools hit by theft, vandalism

Nica

Instead of spending millions upgrading and supporting schools in the Western Cape, funds now have to be diverted to help fix infrastructure damage and replace stolen equipment.

This comes after at least 38 schools were either broken into or vandalised during the recent July school holidays, the province’s education MEC Debbie Schäfer said in a statement on Monday.

The department currently has a conservative estimate of at least R10 million in damages in the 2020-2021 financial year.

“I am extremely disappointed that our schools have once again been targeted by ruthless criminals while closed for the holidays.

“Our schools are already operating in difficult circumstances, and the last thing they need is to be further disrupted by damages and theft,” Schäfer said.

In the most recent vandalism and theft, sports equipment, gardening and maintenance equipment, fencing, building fixtures, lighting, electrical cables, IT equipment, stationery, kitchen equipment and food for school meals were stolen.

A security guard who confronted suspects trying to break into a school also lost his life in one of the robberies.

Schäfer said even when nothing was stolen, criminals that tried to gain entry to schools caused infrastructure damage.

In addition, Schäfer said “wanton vandalism” was the main motive for criminals, and her department was now on the lookout for any stolen goods being put up for sale.

Any suspicious activity in areas with schools, or any items from schools being sold, are encouraged to be reported, either to police, or to the Safe Schools hotline on 0800-45-46-47.