Family of four found dead in Johannesburg

As reported by the Glenvista Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Sunday, a family of four was found dead at their home in Suideroord, Johannesburg.

Family of four found dead

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Mondeor, as well as the CPF Victim Support Unit, were dispatched to the scene.

No official statement has been released as yet. According to Mondeor CPF chairperson, Mike Fontes, “early indications are that this may have been a family murder [or] suicide”.

Fontes said the investigation was ongoing and all possibilities would be explored.

A Facebook netizen who claims to know the family – “our kids went to the same schools and played on the same basketball club” – said they were devastated after receiving the news.

Another Facebook user said it was “very sad news”, and pointed out that “that mental illness, anxiety and depression are on the rise with these tough times and Covid-19”.

Murder suspect in Gqeberha

In an unrelated case, a 31-year-old suspect was detained on multiple charges, such as attempted murder, theft from motor vehicle and trespassing with the intent to steal, which took place at the metro premises Gqeberha.

The incident took place in Creswell Street, Sidwell, Saps said in a statement:

“It is alleged that on Saturday 31 July 2021 at approximately 15:45, the security guard at the premises requested for assistance after he noticed three suspects climbing into the vehicle pound.”

Metro police responded and on arrival, three suspects fled in different directions by jumping over the boundary wall. When the metro officer followed one of the suspects, the suspect attempted to attack the metro officer with a crowbar.

After warning the suspect, the officer fired one shot, injuring him in the upper groin area. The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

