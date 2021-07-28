10 suspects nabbed in Free State for stealing diesel from truck

Citizen reporter

They expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and armed robbery.

Free State police on Tuesday arrested 10 suspects on the N5 and in Intabazwe, Harrismith, for allegedly stealing diesel from a truck.

This was after members of the Harrismith N3 roadblock team received information about a group of armed suspects who robbed a truck of diesel on the N5 near Kestell.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they were alerted to be on the lookout for a black Audi sedan that was implicated in the robbery.

“The identified vehicle was spotted on the N5 and intercepted. The vehicle, with two occupants, was found with diesel containers and a hosepipe used to drain diesel,” Makhele said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Two suspects arrested for stealing diesel worth R142K at Mpumalanga mine

He said when police questioned the duo, they revealed further information which led police to Intabazwe Informal settlement near the N3, where an additional four suspects were arrested.

“The team searched the premises and found a white Toyota bakkie also implicated in the transportation of diesel. They found three celltower batteries, three solar panels, three truck tyres and four 25-litre containers containing diesel and a generator.”

All recovered items were confiscated.

The suspects’ arrests also led police to four other suspects in the area of Kestell. This brought the total number of those arrested to 10.

“Some of the arrested suspects may be possibly linked to two alleged serious crimes that have took place over the weekend in Harrismith,” Makhele said.

The suspects are all expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and armed robbery.