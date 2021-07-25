Missing North West toddler found dead at mechanic workshop

News24 Wire

The body of missing toddler Khothatso Paul Rampa has been discovered at a mechanic workshop at the Msholozi informal settlement near Assen, North West.

Khothatso’s body was found on Friday, two weeks after he went missing, police spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said.

“The body was still intact when he was found. According to information received, the owner of the motor mechanic workshop alerted the police after discovering the body of the child. An investigation into the matter continues,” Nkabinde said on Saturday.

The three-year-old’s grandmother reported him missing on 9 July after he left home to play and never returned.

An inquest into the toddler’s death was opened by the Essen police.