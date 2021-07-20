Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
20 Jul 2021
4:59 am
Crime
Crime | Premium

Doctors spend night in jail as police turn deaf ear to their pleas

Marizka Coetzer

Jardine, who made a brief appearance in the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court yesterday, said 'no government and no police officer will ever be able to arrest the work of God', afterwards.

. Dr Ivan Jardine at Edenvale Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Picture: Marizka Coetzer
What do two doctors, three local community police forum (CPF) members and a businessman have in common? They were all arrested on Friday evening by the same police officer for contravening the same lockdown regulation and were put in the same police holding cell – with no sanitiser. Among the group arrested for not presenting permits after the lockdown curfew was Dr Ivan Jardine, a healthcare practitioner, community activist and founder of #ProjectPossible. Jardine, who made a brief appearance in the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court yesterday, said “no government and no police officer will ever be able to arrest the work...

Read more on these topics