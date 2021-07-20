Autopsies on three boys found in Knysna to be conducted this week

News24 Wire

According to SAPS, it is alleged that on Thursday evening, the three boys aged 10, 11, and 20 went to sleep in a wooden structure which is located at the back of the main house.

Autopsies will be conducted this week on the bodies of three boys found dead inside a separate entrance dwelling in Knysna last Friday.

Knysna police opened an inquest docket following the discovery of the bodies of three siblings inside a dwelling at Nekkies.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said police are still probing the deaths of the trio, adding that information is still sketchy at this stage.

“An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted during the week. The names of the deceased cannot be released as yet due to the sensitive nature of the matter,” he added.

Their mother went to fetch them the next morning and she discovered their bodies on the floor in the room.

“Emergency personnel responded to the incident where paramedics later declared the trio dead on scene.

“Circumstances surrounding their death is under investigation. Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues when debris of a fire that was made inside a tin container also known as a gally (bola) was found on the premises,” Spies said.

Two friends of the boys told News24 they had planned a sleepover at one of the brother’s places on Thursday night.

“My mom said I couldn’t go because it was almost 9pm and she didn’t want me walking at that time of the night,” the one friend said.

The other friend who asked to be addressed as ‘Klapper’ said the group of friends planned to make a fire to keep warm throughout the night.

“My sister asked me to look after my niece till she came back from work, but she only came home after 10pm, so I couldn’t go to my friends,” he added.

Both youngsters said they only learned of their friends’ deaths on Sunday evening when neighbours started talking about the bodies found.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are currently under investigation.