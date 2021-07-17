Mayoral candidate in hot water after voice note circulates on social media

A community leader in the West Rand was arrested and will face charges of incitement to commit public violence after a voice note was sent around social media this week. It is alleged that Bruce Nimmerhoudt, who is believed to running as a candidate for the post of mayor of Roodepoort, was arrested yesterday at around 2am. A case of incitement to commit public violence was apparently opened against Nimmerhoudt after a voice message started circulating on different social media in which a male voice incited citizens to commit public violence, especiallyin Randfontein, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort, on Thursday. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/1214501/bring-your-ak-it-will-shoot-water/ Yesterday,...

A community leader in the West Rand was arrested and will face charges of incitement to commit public violence after a voice note was sent around social media this week.



It is alleged that Bruce Nimmerhoudt, who is believed to running as a candidate for the post of mayor of Roodepoort, was arrested yesterday at around 2am.



A case of incitement to commit public violence was apparently opened against Nimmerhoudt after a voice message started circulating on different social media in which a male voice incited citizens to commit public violence, especially

in Randfontein, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort, on Thursday.



Yesterday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during an update in a virtual briefing on the ongoing violent protests in some parts of South Africa, reminded South Africans not to share or distribute messages inciting violence and calling for certain areas to shut down.



She said anyone found distributing such messages would have charges of inciting violence.



“For example, during the early hours of the morning, police in West Rand arrested a community leader allegedly responsible for recording and distribution of such a voice note calling public violence in the area,” Ntshavheni said.



Meanwhile, the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie has retracted a statement he made early yesterday morning on the party’s Facebook page where he allegedly confirmed the arrest of the party’s West Rand leader.



McKenzie later posted that it was outside his mandate to comment on the matter, after alleging Nimmerhoudt was being falsely accused of being behind the unrest.



Police did not want to comment about the details surrounding the arrest. It was believed that three cellphones in Nimmerhoudt’s possession, including those of his wife and son, were confiscated during the arrest.



Unconfirmed reports suggest Nimmerhoudt, who was being detained at the Randfontein police station, allegedly confessed to sending the voice note.