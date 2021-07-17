Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
17 Jul 2021
5:57 am
Crime
Crime | Premium

Mayoral candidate in hot water after voice note circulates on social media

Marizka Coetzer

It was believed that three cellphones in Nimmerhoudt’s possession, including those of his wife and son, were confiscated during the arrest.

Picture: iStock
A community leader in the West Rand was arrested and will face charges of incitement to commit public violence after a voice note was sent around social media this week. It is alleged that Bruce Nimmerhoudt, who is believed to running as a candidate for the post of mayor of Roodepoort, was arrested yesterday at around 2am. A case of incitement to commit public violence was apparently opened against Nimmerhoudt after a voice message started circulating on different social media in which a male voice incited citizens to commit public violence, especiallyin Randfontein, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort, on Thursday. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/1214501/bring-your-ak-it-will-shoot-water/ Yesterday,...

