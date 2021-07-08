Durban hijacker jailed after mom nullifies his alibi

News24 Wire

The victims, Kogilamba Kathrada and her husband Suleman Kathrada, were approaching their vehicle when they were accosted by Mtshali and Mngadi.

A Durban hijacker was jailed after his mother denied knowledge of his whereabouts during the commission of the crime.

The Durban Regional Court sentenced 23-year-old Sanele Siphesihle Mtshali to an effective 13 years in prison, while his co-accused, Khanyisani Mngadi, received eight years for hijacking an elderly couple in Asherville in September 2019, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

“Suleman tried to fight them off using his walking stick, however, they overpowered him and fled in his vehicle. The vehicle contained various personal belongings as well as R5 000 which the couple had kept to pay for their spectacles,” added Kara.

She said Mtshali was arrested while driving the stolen vehicle, while Khanyisani was found in possession of the victim’s cellphone.

“Khanyisani was positively identified during an identity parade and opted to plead guilty to the offence. He was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in August 2020.”

Mtshali pleaded not guilty and proceeded to trial.

Prosecutor Vishalan Moodley led the evidence of the victims as well as police officials, added Kara.

“Mtshali, who was also positively identified in the identity parade, said that he was nowhere near the crime scene and presented his mother as an alibi. However, his mother denied the alibi, saying that she did not know his whereabouts for months,” she said.