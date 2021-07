At least three witnesses in the cases of two double farm murders in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga have been placed under witness protection programme for their safety, with the local farm dwellers organisation interdicted from inciting violence. Also Read: Coka brothers murder suspects arrested for another double farm murder This after eight suspects arrested and charged with the murder of Cousins Musa Nene, 34, and Sifiso Thwala, 39, were released on R10,000 bail each on appeal to the Middleburg division of the Mpumalanga high court. Three of the accused were released on bail despite being suspects in another double murder...

At least three witnesses in the cases of two double farm murders in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga have been placed under witness protection programme for their safety, with the local farm dwellers organisation interdicted from inciting violence.

This after eight suspects arrested and charged with the murder of Cousins Musa Nene, 34, and Sifiso Thwala, 39, were released on R10,000 bail each on appeal to the Middleburg division of the Mpumalanga high court.

Three of the accused were released on bail despite being suspects in another double murder case on the same farm in April this year.

The cousins were beaten to death, with Tshwala’s brother Sthembiso, 32, barely hanging to life to tell the grisly tale of that fateful evening of 9 August, 2020, when they were attacked by a group of farmers.

They were allegedly accused of stealing sheep after they had stopped near Pampoenkraal Farm to fix a punctured tyre of their vehicle.

Zenzele Yende, Werner Potgieter, Cornelius Greyling, Eliot Dlamini, Moses Dlamini, Sikhumbuzo Zikalala, Mzwakhe Dlamini and Nkosinathi Msibi are facing charges of kidnapping, murder and attempted murder for the attack

“We lost hope of ever seeing justice when we learnt a day after they were released that they were out. The National Prosecuting Authority knew the suspects were appealing their failed bail bid they kept us in the attack. Even the investigating officer was not aware,” Tshwala’s sister Nomalanga said.

She confirmed that Sthembiso, her other brother, was put on witness protection as he feared for his life. She said he had been in hiding before and returned home when the suspects were arrested, but said they felt it was unsafe for him to continue living with them now that the suspects were out on bail.

The Citizen understands two Pampoenkraal farm security guards, who allegedly witnessed another attack on the farm, are also under witness protection.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi would neither confirm nor deny that witnesses have been placed under protection.

“We do not comment on operational matters,” he said.

Monica Nyuswa, NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, said they were still studying the Mpumalanga High Court judgment overturning Piet Retief magistrate Dumisani Nxumalo’s decision to deny the suspects bail as there was likelihood that the suspects would intimidate witnesses if granted.

“We will then see what options are available to us but remember, bail does not mean acquittal,” she said.

The suspects are expected back in court on 23 July, the same day that both the Coka and Thwala-Nene case returns.

Several properties belonging to Pampoenrkraal Farm were set alight on Friday after the news of the suspects’ release on bail, with the farm lawyers obtaining an urgent order barring the SA Workers and Labour Tenants Association from inciting violence.

