4 Jul 2021
10:56 am

Domestic violence suspected after woman’s body found in bushes

Police said the body was discovered near Dengeza village in Giyani, Limpopo by a group of women collecting fire wood on Saturday.

Although the motive for the killing was not yet known, domestic violence was suspected to have led to her murder. Image for illustration: iStock

The body of a woman has been found in the bushes near Dengeza village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Police said the body was discovered by a group of women collecting fire wood on Saturday.

“The police were called and, on arrival, the deceased was found in a pool of blood with an open wound on the head.

“An emergency team was called and the woman was certified dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said, although the motive for the killing was not yet known, domestic violence was suspected to have led to her murder.

The victim was wearing a green T-shirt, a blue skirt and brown shoes.

A murder case is being investigated.

