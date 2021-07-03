News
Eastern Cape motorists busted for transporting alcohol during lockdown

News24 Wire

Police confiscated over 30 litres of alcohol from two enterprising motorists, who have since been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Police conduct a roadblock on Rivonia road in Sandton, 20 May 2021. The roadblock is part of their O Kae Molao crime fighting initiative. Picture for illustration: Neil McCartney

Two motorists in Makhanda have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations after Eastern Cape police discovered liquor in their vehicles.

The two were arrested separately during a stop-and-search operation along Queens Street on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Seargent Majola Nkohli said a 21-year-old woman had been found with 13 litres of liquor in her white Opel Corsa.

A second vehicle, a white VW Polo, was found transporting over 20 litres of liquor.

A 30-year-old driver was arrested.

The motorists face charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations and are expected to appear in Makhanda Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

