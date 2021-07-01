WATCH: CIT robbery at Mall@Reds Centurion

Citizen Reporter

Unconfirmed reports indicate that one person has died during the shooting, and that a firearm was seized.

A shootout ensued between what appeared to be SBV cash guards and suspects in an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) heist at the Mall@reds in Centurion on Thursday morning.

A video of the shooting has since surfaced on social media.

In the video, a guard can be seen loading cash in the cash van, but he quickly closes the door and runs for cover when the shooting starts.

His colleague starts shooting back and the van drives away.

An eyewitness said that one person succumbed to injuries, and that a firearm was found on the scene.

“These guys came in here very early, and they were looking suspicious, they kept asking us when are the store opening etc,” the eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, told The Citizen.

He said gunfire’s started around 8:30AM and a high speed chase continued to the R55 road.

It is not clear if the suspects managed to get the cash.

Cash-in-transit robberies, truck hijackings and commercial crimes have seen a massive rise Gauteng in the past year.

According to crime statistics, there has been an “overwhelming increase in various crimes across the province compared to the previous years”.

These include cash-in-transit robberies, truck hijackings, sexual offences, and commercial crimes that have seen a massive rise in the past years.

Cash in transit robberies have increased by 106,7% from 15 cases to 31 cases, while sexual offences increased by 40,5% from 220 cases to 309 cases last year.