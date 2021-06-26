Durban radio station robbed live on air

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Multiple items were stolen as the suspect's forced entry into the premises holding up the presenters.

Radio presenters in the Umhlanga Ridge area were left shaken on Friday evening after an armed robbery at the station’s premises.

In a statement, the KwaZulu-Natal police said the incident occurred at Mega Zone Studio, on 8 Plam Boulevard Drive, at around 7.30 pm.

“Reports from the scene allege that multiple armed suspects forced entry into the premises holding up the presenters during the radio show, making off with a number of high-end electronic devices.

“The presenters were assessed by Emer-G-Med and found to have sustained no injuries in the ordeal,” Arrive Alive, the statement read.

Adding that the police were on the scene and are conducting the necessary investigation.

Describing the incident, police say the complainant was at his place of work with five of his employees. “When he heard some banging noises. Upon investigating they noticed five suspects all using balaclavas and gloves.” The suspects smashed the glass at a salon next to Mega Zone. Two suspects approached them and they were armed with pistols.

They held the customers and staff at gunpoint, demanded cash, cellphones and other belongings. Items stolen include two cellphones, three computers, four laptops and two Apple Mac computers.

Police added that the suspects fled in a white Toyota Avanta and investigations are ongoing.

In Gauteng, police foiled an alleged hijacking which left four people killed and 23 arrested. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said, a multi-disciplinary team comprising members from SAPS, Crime Intelligence, the Johannesburg Flying Squad, Gauteng Highway Patrol, EMPD Specialised Task Team and JMPD K9 Unit swooped in on suspects allegedly planning to hijack a truck between Pretoria and Johannesburg.

As the team entered the premises in President Park Midrand, it was met with gunfire by some of the suspects armed with rifles and handguns.

There were 27 suspects on the premises. Four were shot and killed while four others were wounded. The team arrested 23 suspects, including the four who were wounded.