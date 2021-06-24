News
Gugulethu shooting: Eighth person succumbs to injuries

News24 Wire

Five people died on the scene, while two died in hospital. On Thursday morning, police said a third person had died in hospital.

The shooting took place at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Five people died on the scene, while two died in hospital. On Thursday morning, police said a third person had died in hospital. Photo for illustration: iStock

An eighth person has died after a deadly shooting spree in Gugulethu, Cape Town on Wednesday.

The shooting took place at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Five people died on the scene, while two died in hospital. On Thursday morning, police said a third person had died in hospital.

One other person was injured.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was set to visit the area on Thursday morning. He will be briefed by provincial police management before visiting the scene of the attack.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the motive for the shooting in NY 79 was unknown.

“Reports indicate that the victims were attending a traditional ceremony,” Potelwa said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said five of the victims were shot in the head.

The shooters fled in a vehicle after the incident.

The hunt for the shooters was in full swing on Thursday.

Western Cape police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan comprising officers from different policing divisions to track down the perpetrators.

