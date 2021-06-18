Principal gunned down inside Johannesburg school

Siyanda Ndlovu

The department’s psychosocial unit will visit the school to provide assistance to learners and educators.

A principal was gunned down inside the school premises of Buyani Primary School in Finetown, Johannesburg on Friday morning.

This was announced on Twitter by Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi.

“Just got information that a principal of a Finetown primary school was shot dead inside the school premises moments ago. We are on our way to the school,” reads the tweet.

Mabona told Newzroom Africa in an interview on Friday morning the principal was inside his car and was stormed by people as the school gates opened.

Mabona said when the principal arrived at the school, people started shooting at him.

Lesufi has since expressed his shock and outrage at the fatal shooting.

“We are extremely shocked and outraged at the news of the school shooting in Finetown this morning,” Lesufi said in a statement released by his department.

“Without even knowing the motive for this heartless act, we condemn the shooting of the principal of Buyani Primary and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“We further call on our law enforcement agencies to pull out all the stops to ensure the perpetrators of this senseless crime are brought to book.”

