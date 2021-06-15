Police said it was not yet clear if the deceased were illegal miners, but that it was suspected to be the case.

The bodies of twenty people, believed to be illegal miners, were found in Orkney, North West throughout this week.

TimesLive reported on Tuesday that five of the bodies were found on Monday, with the remainder discovered on Tuesday.

Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee said on social media that police confirmed the grisly discovery, and that investigations were underway.

Police have confirmed that 20 bodies of suspected Zama Zamas has been found in Orkney North West. Investigations are underway. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 15, 2021

Details, however, remain sketchy.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told The Citizen it was not yet clear if the deceased were illegal miners, but that it was suspected to be the case.

“We have opened inquests for investigation. The identity of the bodies is still unknown.”

Zandspruit mob justice

In May, a large mob attacked nine young men, tying their hands with wires and ropes, assaulting them and dousing them with paraffin before setting them alight.

Eight of the nine men died, and six suspects have since been arrested. Two people are still wanted in connection with the attacks.

It was said the men were being accused of committing various crimes in the area.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.