15 Jun 2021
Bodies of 20 suspected illegal miners found in North West

Police said it was not yet clear if the deceased were illegal miners, but that it was suspected to be the case. 

Police suspect the bodies to be those of illegal miners. Photo for illustration only: iStock

The bodies of twenty people, believed to be illegal miners, were found in Orkney, North West throughout this week. 

TimesLive reported on Tuesday that five of the bodies were found on Monday, with the remainder discovered on Tuesday. 

Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee said on social media that police confirmed the grisly discovery, and that investigations were underway. 

Details, however, remain sketchy.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told The Citizen it was not yet clear if the deceased were illegal miners, but that it was suspected to be the case.

“We have opened inquests for investigation. The identity of the bodies is still unknown.”

Zandspruit mob justice 

In May, a large mob attacked nine young men, tying their hands with wires and ropes, assaulting them and dousing them with paraffin before setting them alight. 

Eight of the nine men died, and six suspects have since been arrested. Two people are still wanted in connection with the attacks. 

It was said the men were being accused of committing various crimes in the area. 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

