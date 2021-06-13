Mamelodi man found murdered, ear cut off

News24 Wire

The Mamelodi man, identified as 60-year-old Frank Madlala, was found in an open space next to The Village pub by members of the community.

Gauteng police are investigating a murder case after the body of a man was found in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Sunday.

He had sustained several injuries, and his ear had been cut off, said police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso.

“The police were alerted by members of the public about the lifeless body of Frank Madlala [on Sunday] morning at about 07:40,” said Maheso.”The deceased sustained several bruises around the body, and his right ear was cut off.”

The motive for the killing is unknown. Police are investigating a murder case, confirmed Maheso.

Anyone with information can contact the local police or call 10111 or 0860 010 111 or 012 812 9052 or 012 812 9024.

