12 Jun 2021
Ekurhuleni shootout: Motorist, 2 fake cops killed

A motorist died in Ekurhuleni shootout while defending himself from two hijackers who pretended to be police officers.

An Ekurhuleni shootout has resulted in two hijackers clad in police uniform being shot and killed by a motorist when they tried to rob him of his Toyota SUV on the R50 near Delmas on Saturday.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the SUV driver produced his firearm, shot at the hijackers and was also killed in the gun fight.

“Three people were killed in the incident – the driver who tried to defend himself and the two hijackers who pretended to be police officers,” said Thepa.

“The incident happened at around 9am on Saturday along the R50 outside Delmas. Delmas SAPS have taken up the scene and are investigating.”

