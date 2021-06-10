News
Breaking News | Crime | News
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
10 Jun 2021
2:58 pm

Durban hostage drama: Suspects armed with guns and explosives

Siyanda Ndlovu

It is not clear how many people are being held hostage, but suspects are believed to be armed with firearms and explosives.

Picture: iStock

Police were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to monitor a hostage situation in Durban, currently taking place inside an unnamed building on Anton Lembede street.

It is not clear how many people are being held hostage, but suspects are believed to be armed with firearms and explosives.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the incident took place at 14:30 on Thursday afternoon.

“We have not gathered much information so far, we do not even know which floor the hostages are held at,” said Mbhele.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

NEWS

Crack police team to tackle 1,800 cold cases in Olievenhoutbosch
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Police hunt suspects after five people killed in Ceres taxi rank shooting
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Staffer in KZN premier’s office stabbed to death outside home
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

NEWS

Crack police team to tackle 1,800 cold cases in Olievenhoutbosch
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Police hunt suspects after five people killed in Ceres taxi rank shooting
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Staffer in KZN premier’s office stabbed to death outside home
3 days ago
3 days ago