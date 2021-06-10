Durban hostage drama: Suspects armed with guns and explosives

Siyanda Ndlovu

It is not clear how many people are being held hostage, but suspects are believed to be armed with firearms and explosives.

Police were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to monitor a hostage situation in Durban, currently taking place inside an unnamed building on Anton Lembede street.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the incident took place at 14:30 on Thursday afternoon.

“We have not gathered much information so far, we do not even know which floor the hostages are held at,” said Mbhele.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available